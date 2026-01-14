Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amcor stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 20,396,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Amcor’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 14th.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,746,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after buying an additional 1,239,433 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Amcor

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

