Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in VICI Properties stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,143,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,973. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 131.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

Featured Articles

