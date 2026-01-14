Sigma Lithium (SGML) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML):

1/14/2026 – Sigma Lithium had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Sigma Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/8/2026 – Sigma Lithium had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/29/2025 – Sigma Lithium had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Sigma Lithium had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Sigma Lithium had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Sigma Lithium had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Sigma Lithium had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Sigma Lithium had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Sigma Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

