Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.
- 1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 1/7/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/7/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2025 – Delta Air Lines was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 12/12/2025 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/4/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/28/2025 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/17/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.
