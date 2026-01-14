Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

1/14/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/7/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Delta Air Lines was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/18/2025 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/4/2025 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

