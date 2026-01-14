American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $375.61, but opened at $360.50. American Express shares last traded at $357.8620, with a volume of 1,073,878 shares.
American Express News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts see upside for AXP based on fundamentals and valuation — a recent report forecasts strong price appreciation for American Express. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Express
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators and some experts recommend buying credit?card stocks despite the political noise, arguing the industry can absorb regulatory shifts and AXP’s brand/merchant network is a durable advantage. These Experts Say Buy Credit Card Stocks Despite Trump’s Threats
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces argue American Express is well?positioned to weather a rate cap because of diversified revenue streams and premium customer base. American Express stock well-positioned to weather Trump’s credit-card cap
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (e.g., Burford Capital) and value screens are prompting investors to reassess AXP’s valuation versus alternatives — useful for longer?term positioning but less immediate market moving. BUR vs. AXP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage asking whether the dip is a buying opportunity highlights volatility-driven entry points; useful to investors weighing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. American Express Stock Dips. Time to Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street bankers publicly blasted the proposal, saying a 10% cap would upend card economics; that political risk sent banking and card stocks lower. More top Wall Street bankers blast Trump’s proposal to cap interest on credit card payments
- Negative Sentiment: Bank executives warn a 10% cap would freeze lending and reduce access for many consumers, implying potential volume declines and margin pressure for card issuers like AXP. Wall Street Vs. White House: CEOs Warn Trump’s 10% Credit Card Rate Cap Would Freeze Lending
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights the industry pushback — JPMorgan and other banks say they’d consider legal/political fights; heightened regulatory uncertainty is a near?term headwind for AXP’s stock. JPMorgan Chase says banks could fight Trump credit card rate cap
- Negative Sentiment: Reports warn a cap could eliminate access for millions, pressuring consumer spending and card volumes — a material risk to card issuers’ growth outlook. Trump’s proposed credit card interest rate cap could curb access for millions Americans
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.82.
American Express Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($15.41). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Zacks Puts $25.50 target on BSEM!
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This AI Opportunity Was Built to Evolve With Demand
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.