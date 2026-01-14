Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $27.40. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 334,987 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $128,409.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,904.68. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 13,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $433,386.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,231.48. The trade was a 21.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 104,705 shares of company stock worth $3,070,910 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 438.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 737,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,687 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

