Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $30.52. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,282.47 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.