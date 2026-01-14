Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.84 and last traded at $68.01. Approximately 1,215,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,701,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,880. This trade represents a 87.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $186,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,443,900. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,079,963 shares of company stock valued at $378,432,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Symbotic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 12.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.