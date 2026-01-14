MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 528,635 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the December 15th total of 125,042 shares. Currently, 105.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 105.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
DULL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 324,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,554. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
