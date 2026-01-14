MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 528,635 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the December 15th total of 125,042 shares. Currently, 105.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 105.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

DULL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 324,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,554. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

