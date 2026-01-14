Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,412 shares, an increase of 223.6% from the December 15th total of 22,067 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 41.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 41.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kaixin Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 141,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,357. Kaixin has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KXIN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaixin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: KXIN) is a China-based integrated automotive services company primarily engaged in the distribution and financing of passenger vehicles. The company’s core business lines include new car sales through a network of franchised dealerships, used-vehicle trade-ins and resale, as well as a full suite of after-sales services such as maintenance, repair and parts supply. By combining vehicle distribution with complementary services, Kaixin aims to capture value across the entire ownership lifecycle.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Kaixin has expanded its footprint across central and western regions of China.

