Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.27. 24,829,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 29,982,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a collaboration to deliver AI?powered in?store retail solutions (Jan. 11), expanding edge/inference use cases and potentially diversifying AI-related revenue beyond data?center servers. Article Title

Announced a collaboration to deliver AI?powered in?store retail solutions (Jan. 11), expanding edge/inference use cases and potentially diversifying AI-related revenue beyond data?center servers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting valuation and a new credit facility suggests management has added liquidity to support growth and execution through AI cycle volatility — this can reduce near?term financing risk. Article Title

Coverage noting valuation and a new credit facility suggests management has added liquidity to support growth and execution through AI cycle volatility — this can reduce near?term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term bullish narratives remain (some bullish forecasters call SMCI a core AI infrastructure play), but these views emphasize conviction in AI tailwinds and tolerate wide near?term earnings swings. Article Title

Longer?term bullish narratives remain (some bullish forecasters call SMCI a core AI infrastructure play), but these views emphasize conviction in AI tailwinds and tolerate wide near?term earnings swings. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “sell” rating and a $26 price target, citing margin pressure and signaling further downside risk — this triggered fresh investor concern over profitability and growth sustainability. Article Title

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “sell” rating and a $26 price target, citing margin pressure and signaling further downside risk — this triggered fresh investor concern over profitability and growth sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and margin worries drove short?term selling: coverage highlights that Wall Street is focused on shrinking revenue and compressing margins after the company missed top?line/eps expectations in its latest quarter. Article Title

Analyst downgrades and margin worries drove short?term selling: coverage highlights that Wall Street is focused on shrinking revenue and compressing margins after the company missed top?line/eps expectations in its latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets reported a multi?percent intraday decline and underperformance versus peers after the sell rating and margin commentary — amplifying volatility risk for short?term holders. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

