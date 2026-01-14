Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,288 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 117,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 689,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,116. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.