NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.7350. Approximately 19,375,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 36,051,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

