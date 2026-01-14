LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Trading Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.17. 508,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 996,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LENZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

The firm has a market cap of $573.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Mccollum purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $239,295. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard bought 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,585.36. This represents a 68.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

