Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 160,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 376,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.58.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

