Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $335.88 and last traded at $336.00. 9,713,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,009,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.61.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.57 and a 200-day moving average of $332.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

