iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.3550, with a volume of 19622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

iRadimed Trading Up 2.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.09.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $487,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,455,125. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $1,459,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,248.98. This represents a 67.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

