Purple Innovation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,069% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,583. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 472.12% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc is a consumer products company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of comfort technology for the sleep and home furnishings markets. Best known for its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer “Grid” technology, the company engineers mattresses, pillows and cushions that aim to combine pressure relief, support and temperature neutrality. Purple offers an array of sleep products alongside related lifestyle and wellness solutions.

The company’s product portfolio includes mattress models in various sizes and thicknesses, adjustable bed frames, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, as well as seat cushions and pet beds.

Featured Articles

