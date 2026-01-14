Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 172,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 71,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Invesque Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$137.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of C$9.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in owning income-producing seniors housing and care properties. The company focuses on acquiring and investing in properties that offer transitional care, long-term care, memory care assisted living, independent living programs, and medical office properties. The rental income generates maximum revenue for the company. It offers its services to the United States of America. Its segments comprise Seniors housing and care investment properties, Owner occupied properties, Medical office buildings, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.