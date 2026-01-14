McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

MH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McGraw Hill from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGraw Hill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of McGraw Hill stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 340,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,885. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $669.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.76 million. McGraw Hill’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund bought 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $236,121.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,710 shares in the company, valued at $236,121.30. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $7,530,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.

