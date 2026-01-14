TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.88. 2,065,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $650.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,944,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6,587.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,140,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,275 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 5,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,242,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 3,184,505 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.

TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.

