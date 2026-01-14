CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,804. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 141,206 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $656,607.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,517,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,690.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Theresa Ellen Cudahy sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 514,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,947.04. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,506. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 418,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream, Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company’s library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

Featured Stories

