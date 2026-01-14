Zacks Research Downgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Hold

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCI. Oppenheimer cut HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

NYSE:HCI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.83. 40,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.20.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,975,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HCI Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

