Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 56,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,990. The company has a market cap of $473.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.93. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 64.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

