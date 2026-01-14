Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.75.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cable One

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.39.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The firm had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 777.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cable One by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.