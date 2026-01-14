Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $27.12. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1,511,380 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.

