Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.45 on March 4th

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4545 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Ryanair has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryanair to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,921. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

