Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.4%

FT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 1,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) is a closed-end management investment company organized under Maryland law and managed by Franklin Templeton. The trust seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It issues common shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-oriented credit instruments.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on senior secured floating-rate bank loans, which typically adjust their interest rates in line with market benchmarks.

