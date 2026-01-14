Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.7850, with a volume of 1308480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Cerus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cerus

Cerus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $550.15 million, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 65.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.