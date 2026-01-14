NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.0040, with a volume of 330978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on NOV in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,822.54. This represents a 438.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NOV by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 161,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 42,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NOV by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,062,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.