Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,935 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 15,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:EFSCP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust, the company offers a range of financial services to small and midsize businesses, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, treasury and cash management, and trust and wealth management services.

Since its inception, the company has expanded its footprint across multiple states including Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, California, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida.

