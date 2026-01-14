Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,398 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 521% compared to the average volume of 1,030 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $280,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,536.08. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,347.70. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,704,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,976,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,995 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,650,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,604,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 524,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.43%.The company had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

