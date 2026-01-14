EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,928 shares, an increase of 1,028.3% from the December 15th total of 614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EUDA Health Stock Up 23.4%
EUDAW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125. EUDA Health has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About EUDA Health
