EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,928 shares, an increase of 1,028.3% from the December 15th total of 614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EUDA Health Stock Up 23.4%

EUDAW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125. EUDA Health has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.