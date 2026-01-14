Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 186,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,942. Chegg has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $93.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc (NYSE: CHGG) is a leading education technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Originally founded in 2005, Chegg has evolved from a textbook rental service into a comprehensive digital learning platform. Its suite of subscription-based offerings addresses a wide range of academic needs, catering primarily to high school and college students seeking homework help, study resources, and career guidance.

The company’s core services include Chegg Study, which provides step-by-step solutions and expert Q&A support; Chegg Writing, offering plagiarism checks and guided writing assistance; and Chegg Math Solver, a tool for solving mathematical problems with detailed explanations.

