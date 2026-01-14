Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,350. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.