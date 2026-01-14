FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jones Trading

Analysts at Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE:FVR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,299. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 32.21%.FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FrontView REIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

