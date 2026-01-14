Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s (VLRS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

VLRS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 89,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.89. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter worth $77,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

