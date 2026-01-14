Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.9%

TFPM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,175. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,642,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 530,357 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,555,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,396,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,113,000 after buying an additional 893,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,156,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

