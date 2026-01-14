Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Up 7.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $41.9950. 171,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,147,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Concentrix News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Record cash generation and shareholder returns — Concentrix reported $807M operating cash flow and $626M adjusted free cash flow for FY?2025 and returned $258M via dividends and buybacks (repurchased 1.3M shares; ~$438.6M authorization remaining), supporting valuation and buyback optionality. QuiverQuant Summary

Record cash generation and shareholder returns — Concentrix reported $807M operating cash flow and $626M adjusted free cash flow for FY?2025 and returned $258M via dividends and buybacks (repurchased 1.3M shares; ~$438.6M authorization remaining), supporting valuation and buyback optionality. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and forward guidance — Q4 revenue $2.553B (+4.3% YoY) topped guidance and management gave FY?2026 revenue and non?GAAP EPS guidance (FY non?GAAP EPS $11.48–$12.07; revenue $10.035B–$10.18B), signaling continued top?line growth. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Revenue beat and forward guidance — Q4 revenue $2.553B (+4.3% YoY) topped guidance and management gave FY?2026 revenue and non?GAAP EPS guidance (FY non?GAAP EPS $11.48–$12.07; revenue $10.035B–$10.18B), signaling continued top?line growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Barrington Research reiterated an “Outperform” rating, providing some sell?side endorsement amid the volatility. Barrington Research Note

Analyst support — Barrington Research reiterated an “Outperform” rating, providing some sell?side endorsement amid the volatility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared quarterly $0.36/share dividend (payable Feb 10; ~3.7% yield), which supports income?oriented holders.

Dividend maintained — Board declared quarterly $0.36/share dividend (payable Feb 10; ~3.7% yield), which supports income?oriented holders. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy shift to tech and AI?enabled services — Management highlighted a technology?driven transformation that is reshaping revenue mix; this underpins longer?term growth but is also linked to near?term margin investment. Yahoo Deep Dive

Strategy shift to tech and AI?enabled services — Management highlighted a technology?driven transformation that is reshaping revenue mix; this underpins longer?term growth but is also linked to near?term margin investment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings?call color available — Transcripts and summaries emphasize cash strength and integration costs; useful for investors digging into segment trends and margin drivers. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings?call color available — Transcripts and summaries emphasize cash strength and integration costs; useful for investors digging into segment trends and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Large non?cash goodwill impairment — A $1.523B impairment drove a Q4 GAAP operating loss (~$1.38B) and a per?share GAAP loss of $(23.85), creating headline volatility and pressuring the stock. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Large non?cash goodwill impairment — A $1.523B impairment drove a Q4 GAAP operating loss (~$1.38B) and a per?share GAAP loss of $(23.85), creating headline volatility and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Margin compression and lower non?GAAP earnings — Non?GAAP operating margin contracted (~150 bps Q/Q) and non?GAAP EPS fell to $2.95 (down ~9.5% YoY for the quarter), signaling near?term margin pressure as Concentrix invests and integrates acquisitions. Yahoo Market Reaction

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,440. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Concentrix by 6,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 224.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Concentrix by 473.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.