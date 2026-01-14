Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Up 129.8% in December

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,327 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the December 15th total of 2,318 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.42% of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

