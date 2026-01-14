Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 135.6% in December

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 193,947 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the December 15th total of 82,333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 306,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,577. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.
The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.