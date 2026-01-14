Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 135.6% in December

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 193,947 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the December 15th total of 82,333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 306,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,577. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 39.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 466,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.