ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.54.

ARX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 575,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,689. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.63 and a twelve month high of C$31.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

