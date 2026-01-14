VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Short Interest Up 131.7% in December

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 261,801 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the December 15th total of 112,980 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

