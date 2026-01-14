Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Short Interest Up 134.3% in December

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,774 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the December 15th total of 11,426 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $51.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

