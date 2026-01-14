Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,451 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the December 15th total of 3,625 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,853 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,853 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nephros Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 16,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,640. Nephros has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Nephros had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEPH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nephros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nephros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nephros by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nephros by 13.1% during the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 477,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a development-stage company specializing in advanced water filtration and purification technologies for medical, laboratory, industrial and defense applications. The company’s core offering centers on proprietary hollow fiber ultrafilters designed to remove bacteria, viruses, endotoxins and particulates from water streams. These ultrafilters are used in hemodialysis systems to protect patient treatment, in pharmaceutical and laboratory environments to ensure water quality and in critical field-deployable units for military and emergency response.

The company’s product portfolio includes standalone filtration cartridges for point-of-use and point-of-entry installations in dialysis clinics and hospitals, as well as bench-top and portable water purification systems.

