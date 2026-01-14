Analysts Set SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB) PT at $115.07

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.0714.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SouthState Bank in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SouthState Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 106.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 37,700.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SouthState Bank stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61. SouthState Bank has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $109.64.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

