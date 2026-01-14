Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 30th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.