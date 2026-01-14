Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 30th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.
About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.
The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.
