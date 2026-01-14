Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:OXLCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed?end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating?rate assets that can adjust with interest?rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

