WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,064 Realty Income Corporation $O

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on O. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

