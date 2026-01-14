WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWM opened at $261.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $262.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

